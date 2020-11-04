Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,072,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.