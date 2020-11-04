DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,312 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 991,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,038,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 874,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

