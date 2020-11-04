Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period.

Shares of DAR opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

