DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 194 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications stock opened at $291.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.95. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.