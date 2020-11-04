Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

USB opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

