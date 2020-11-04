Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

