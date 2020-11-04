DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,112 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.