Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,809 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in AutoNation by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

