DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of INFO opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

