DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 776.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

