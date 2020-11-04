DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 276 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,164.65 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

