Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $24.00. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 390 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

