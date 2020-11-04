DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders have sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

