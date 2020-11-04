DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,985 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

