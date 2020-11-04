Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,430 to GBX 2,530. The stock had previously closed at $2,276.00, but opened at $2,460.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,437.00, with a volume of 1,323,031 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,186.12.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

