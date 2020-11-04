Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 54,109 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

