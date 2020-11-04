Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

