Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

