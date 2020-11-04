Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.