IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $453.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

