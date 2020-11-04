DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,755 shares of company stock worth $48,734,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $280.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

