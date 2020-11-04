Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 181,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 248.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $601.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $609.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

