DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 83,876 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

