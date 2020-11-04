DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,961 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.58.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $327.13 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average of $308.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.