DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

