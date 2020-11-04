Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 563,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

