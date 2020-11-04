DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 59,553 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $226,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.