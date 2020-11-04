DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,832 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

