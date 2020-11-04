DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PNC opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

