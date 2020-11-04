Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

