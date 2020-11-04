DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 33,488 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 353.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Steris worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steris by 24.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at about $84,605,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Steris by 4,021,612.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after buying an additional 321,729 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Steris by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

