DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.60 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Xilinx by 171.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

