TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.71% of TPI Composites worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AXA boosted its position in TPI Composites by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

