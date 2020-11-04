DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 236,415 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Gentex by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gentex by 47.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

