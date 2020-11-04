DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.79 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 491.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.