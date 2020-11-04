DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 25,561 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 303.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 470,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 downgraded D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

