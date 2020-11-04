DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,857 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

