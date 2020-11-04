Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,231 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after buying an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

