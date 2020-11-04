DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

