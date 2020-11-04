DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 31,909 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

