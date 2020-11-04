DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,269 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.