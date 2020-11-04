DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 259.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,506 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mylan were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mylan by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mylan by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

MYL stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

