DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Duke Realty by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $6,065,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

