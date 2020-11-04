Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $334.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.