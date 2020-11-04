PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

