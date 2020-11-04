Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,324 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,619,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after purchasing an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

