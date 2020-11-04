Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 930,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after buying an additional 532,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

