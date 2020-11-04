Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

Shares of LIN opened at $234.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

