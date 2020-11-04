Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.