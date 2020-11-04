Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 317,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Invesco by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 181,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

